Aviation News

FAA Opens Controller Hiring Window With New Recruitment Campaign

Video game-themed recruitment campaign kicks off as application window opens April 17.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA tower ATC controller
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA will open its annual hiring window for 8,000 entry-level air traffic controllers on April 17.
  • A new video game-themed recruitment campaign is launching to attract younger applicants with skills like multitasking, spatial awareness, and rapid decision-making.
  • The campaign aims to appeal to individuals without traditional college backgrounds, as a degree is not required for the position.
  • This hiring push is part of the FAA's longer-term strategy to expand its controller workforce, targeting 2,300 new trainees in fiscal year 2027.
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The FAA said Friday it will open its annual hiring window for entry-level air traffic controllers at midnight on April 17, which will close after 8,000 submissions have been received.

The announcement comes with a new recruitment campaign from the Department of Transportation and FAA that uses video game-themed branding and messaging aimed at younger applicants. According to the agency, the effort is intended to reach people with skills considered relevant to the profession, including multitasking, spatial awareness and rapid decision-making.

The Department of Transportation’s new video game inspired recruitment ad.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the campaign was built to appeal to prospective applicants whose backgrounds may not follow a traditional college path.

“To reach the next generation of air traffic controllers, we need to adapt,” Duffy said. “This campaign’s innovative communication style and focus on gaming taps into a growing demographic of young adults who have many of the hard skills it takes to be a successful controller.”

The FAA said applicants do not need a college degree, but must meet age, citizenship and English-language requirements before moving through testing, medical and security screening, academy training in Oklahoma City and field training.

The agency said it currently has nearly 11,000 controllers in service and more than 4,000 trainees in the pipeline, and that it has already onboarded nearly 1,200 new controllers toward its fiscal 2026 hiring goal. The latest push follows the FAA’s recent budget request seeking funding for 2,300 controller trainees in fiscal 2027 as part of a longer-term staffing plan tied to training and modernization needs.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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