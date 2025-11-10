FAA Bars GA Flights from 12 Airports

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is warning of widespread operational impacts following new federal restrictions effectively prohibiting business aviation flights at 12 of the nation’s busiest airports beginning Monday. The order, issued as a series of NOTAMs, closes access to facilities including Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, Los Angeles International and New York’s JFK. The NOTAMs specify that the airports are closed to all general aviation (GA) and non-scheduled aircraft, though they make certain exceptions for based aircraft, emergency, medical, law enforcement, firefighting and military operations.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said the restrictions will have significant implications for general aviation.

“Today, further restrictions were announced that will effectively prohibit business aviation operations at 12 of those airports, disproportionately impacting general aviation, an industry that creates more than a million jobs, generates $340 billion in economic impact and supports humanitarian flights every day,” Bolen said.

These additional restrictions come as the U.S. ramps up to 10 percent flight reductions across 40 high-traffic airspaces nationwide. On Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy floated the possibility of raising restrictions to 20 percent if the government shutdown persists.

Bolen added that the situation highlights the need for congressional action to reopen the government and restore normal aviation oversight.

“NBAA stands with the rest of the aviation community in calling upon Congress to end the shutdown immediately, and for the NOTAMs to be repealed when the government reopens,” he said.

The group is working with other aviation stakeholders under the Modern Skies coalition to urge lawmakers to act without delay.

The full list of impacted airports includes: