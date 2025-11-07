U.S. Flight Reductions Begin Today

Flight reductions surrounding 40 major U.S. airports went into effect on Friday. The traffic reductions come in accordance with an FAA emergency order establishing operating limitations in high-traffic airspaces around the country.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford announced a coming e a 10 percent reduction in daily scheduled domestic flights at 40 high-traffic airports nationwide on Wednesday.

The order for flight reductions responds to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown, which has left air traffic controllers working without pay since early October. The phased reductions begin Friday and reach the full 10 percent by Nov. 14.

“We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford in a statement released by the agency. “The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe.”

Transportation Secretary Duffy added, “This isn’t about politics—it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay.”

Under the order, air carriers operating under Parts 121 and 135 must reduce total daily scheduled domestic operations between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time by 10 percent at the affected airports. The flight reductions, according to the order, will progress in stages: 4 percent by Nov. 7, 6 percent by Nov. 11, 8 percent by Nov. 13 and 10 percent by Nov. 14. Airlines are expected to distribute cuts evenly throughout the day to minimize disruption.

The order also reiterates controllers’ right not to provide several services to visual flight rule (VFR) operations, parachute and photo missions near affected facilities, and restricts commercial space launches and reentries to overnight hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time. The FAA stated it may pursue civil penalties of up to $75,000 per flight for carriers exceeding the limits and emphasized that coordination among airlines for compliance will not prompt antitrust enforcement.

Monitoring and Duration

Airlines will be required to provide full refunds for canceled flights but are not be obligated to cover other secondary costs, consistent with federal policy when cancellations are outside a carrier’s control.

The FAA said it will continue to monitor air traffic data and adjust flight reductions and operations as conditions change. Once staffing levels and funding are restored, officials expect the restrictions to be lifted.

40 Airports Impacted

ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

BOS – Boston Logan International Airport

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

DAL – Dallas Love Field

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

DEN – Denver International Airport

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport

FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport

HNL – Honolulu International Airport

HOU – William P. Hobby Airport

IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport

IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport

IND – Indianapolis International Airport

JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport

LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

LAX – Los Angeles International Airport

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport

MCO – Orlando International Airport

MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport

MEM – Memphis International Airport

MIA – Miami International Airport

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport

OAK – Oakland International Airport

ONT – Ontario International Airport

ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport

PDX – Portland International Airport

PHL – Philadelphia International Airport

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

SAN – San Diego International Airport

SDF – Louisville International Airport

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

SFO – San Francisco International Airport

SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport

TEB – Teterboro Airport

TPA – Tampa International Airport