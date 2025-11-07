Aviation News Aviation Law

U.S. Flight Reductions Begin Today

Temporary measures target 40 airports as part of systemwide safety initiative.

Matt Ryan
FAA Names 40 Airports Facing Flight Reductions
[Credit: Wayne County Airport Authority]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has mandated a 10% reduction in daily scheduled domestic flights at 40 major U.S. airports, effective in phases from Friday until Nov. 14.
  • This emergency order is a direct response to air traffic controller staffing shortages, exacerbated by an ongoing government shutdown which has left controllers working without pay, posing a risk to air travel safety.
  • Airlines are required to implement the cuts evenly throughout the day between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time and must provide full refunds for canceled flights, though not for secondary costs.
  • The flight restrictions are temporary and will remain in effect until air traffic controller staffing levels and funding are restored.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Flight reductions surrounding 40 major U.S. airports went into effect on Friday. The traffic reductions come in accordance with an FAA emergency order establishing operating limitations in high-traffic airspaces around the country.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford announced a coming e a 10 percent reduction in daily scheduled domestic flights at 40 high-traffic airports nationwide on Wednesday.

The order for flight reductions responds to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown, which has left air traffic controllers working without pay since early October. The phased reductions begin Friday and reach the full 10 percent by Nov. 14.

“We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford in a statement released by the agency. “The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe.”

Transportation Secretary Duffy added, “This isn’t about politics—it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay.”

Under the order, air carriers operating under Parts 121 and 135 must reduce total daily scheduled domestic operations between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time by 10 percent at the affected airports. The flight reductions, according to the order, will progress in stages: 4 percent by Nov. 7, 6 percent by Nov. 11, 8 percent by Nov. 13 and 10 percent by Nov. 14. Airlines are expected to distribute cuts evenly throughout the day to minimize disruption.

The order also reiterates controllers’ right not to provide several services to visual flight rule (VFR) operations, parachute and photo missions near affected facilities, and restricts commercial space launches and reentries to overnight hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time. The FAA stated it may pursue civil penalties of up to $75,000 per flight for carriers exceeding the limits and emphasized that coordination among airlines for compliance will not prompt antitrust enforcement.

Monitoring and Duration

Airlines will be required to provide full refunds for canceled flights but are not be obligated to cover other secondary costs, consistent with federal policy when cancellations are outside a carrier’s control.

The FAA said it will continue to monitor air traffic data and adjust flight reductions and operations as conditions change. Once staffing levels and funding are restored, officials expect the restrictions to be lifted.

40 Airports Impacted

ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport 

ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

BOS – Boston Logan International Airport 

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport 

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport 

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport 

DAL – Dallas Love Field 

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport 

DEN – Denver International Airport 

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport 

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 

EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport 

FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport 

HNL – Honolulu International Airport 

HOU – William P. Hobby Airport 

IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport 

IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport 

IND – Indianapolis International Airport 

JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport 

LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport 

LAX – Los Angeles International Airport 

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport 

MCO – Orlando International Airport 

MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport 

MEM – Memphis International Airport 

MIA – Miami International Airport 

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport 

OAK – Oakland International Airport 

ONT – Ontario International Airport 

ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport 

PDX – Portland International Airport 

PHL – Philadelphia International Airport 

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 

SAN – San Diego International Airport 

SDF – Louisville International Airport 

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport 

SFO – San Francisco International Airport 

SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport 

TEB – Teterboro Airport 

TPA – Tampa International Airport 

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE