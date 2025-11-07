U.S. Flight Reductions Begin Today

Flight reductions surrounding 40 major U.S. airports went into effect on Friday. The traffic reductions come in accordance with an FAA emergency order establishing operating limitations in high-traffic airspaces around the country.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford announced a coming e a 10 percent reduction in daily scheduled domestic flights at 40 high-traffic airports nationwide on Wednesday.
The order for flight reductions responds to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown, which has left air traffic controllers working without pay since early October. The phased reductions begin Friday and reach the full 10 percent by Nov. 14.
“We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford in a statement released by the agency. “The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe.”
Transportation Secretary Duffy added, “This isn’t about politics—it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay.”
Under the order, air carriers operating under Parts 121 and 135 must reduce total daily scheduled domestic operations between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time by 10 percent at the affected airports. The flight reductions, according to the order, will progress in stages: 4 percent by Nov. 7, 6 percent by Nov. 11, 8 percent by Nov. 13 and 10 percent by Nov. 14. Airlines are expected to distribute cuts evenly throughout the day to minimize disruption.
The order also reiterates controllers’ right not to provide several services to visual flight rule (VFR) operations, parachute and photo missions near affected facilities, and restricts commercial space launches and reentries to overnight hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time. The FAA stated it may pursue civil penalties of up to $75,000 per flight for carriers exceeding the limits and emphasized that coordination among airlines for compliance will not prompt antitrust enforcement.
Monitoring and Duration
Airlines will be required to provide full refunds for canceled flights but are not be obligated to cover other secondary costs, consistent with federal policy when cancellations are outside a carrier’s control.
The FAA said it will continue to monitor air traffic data and adjust flight reductions and operations as conditions change. Once staffing levels and funding are restored, officials expect the restrictions to be lifted.
40 Airports Impacted
ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
BOS – Boston Logan International Airport
BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport
CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
DAL – Dallas Love Field
DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
DEN – Denver International Airport
DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport
FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport
HNL – Honolulu International Airport
HOU – William P. Hobby Airport
IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport
IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport
IND – Indianapolis International Airport
JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport
LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport
LAX – Los Angeles International Airport
LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport
MCO – Orlando International Airport
MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport
MEM – Memphis International Airport
MIA – Miami International Airport
MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport
OAK – Oakland International Airport
ONT – Ontario International Airport
ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport
PDX – Portland International Airport
PHL – Philadelphia International Airport
PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
SAN – San Diego International Airport
SDF – Louisville International Airport
SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport
SFO – San Francisco International Airport
SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport
TEB – Teterboro Airport
TPA – Tampa International Airport
