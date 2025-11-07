Duffy: ‘We Might Go to 20 Percent’

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday that nationwide flight reductions could climb as high as 20 percent if the government shutdown continues, citing air traffic controller shortages that have already led to a phased 10 percent reduction in flights at 40 high-traffic airports that began on Friday.

Speaking at a Breitbart News event, Duffy said the department’s focus remains on safety as unpaid controllers increasingly struggle to report for duty.

“If this continues and I have more controllers who decide they can’t come to work … you might see 10 percent would have been a good number, because we might go to 15 percent or 20 percent,” he said.

Safety Concerns Behind Phased Cuts

Duffy said the decision to scale back flights was driven by data showing a rise in spacing errors and incursions across the national airspace.

“We’re seeing loss of separation in the airspace,” he said. “And then we’ve had more complaints from pilots that have said, ‘Well, the controller is less responsive to me or controllers seem to be more stressed’.”

The secretary added that many controllers, particularly newer hires, have been forced to take second jobs after missing two full paychecks during the shutdown.

The FAA is already operating about 2,000 controllers below target staffing levels, Duffy said, and the shortage has made it more difficult to maintain normal operations.

Duffy Clarifies Comment, Says No Plan for 20 Percent Cuts

Following his remarks, Duffy told The Hill that the 20 percent figure was a theoretical possibility, not a policy under consideration.

“Could it go there? That’s possible. There’s no plan for that,” he said. “I assess the data and how many controllers I have, and I’m just saying we’re going to make decisions based on what we see in the airspace to make sure we keep it safe. I hope it goes the other direction.”

Duffy reiterated that the reductions were not politically motivated.

“This has not been political,” he said. “We have worked overtime to make sure that we minimize the impact on the American people.”

He added that restoring full operations would take time even after the government reopens, as airlines adjust schedules and staffing levels recover.