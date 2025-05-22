FAA Cites ‘Significant’ Changes In 2025 AirVenture NOTAM

One of the rites of spring for general aviation enthusiasts is news concerning the FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) AirVenture event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. EAA announced that this year’s NOTAM includes several important updates to arrival and departure procedures for the 72nd annual fly-in, which runs from July 21-27. “These changes are based on pilot feedback and FAA review of arrival procedure recommendations,” EAA said.

The NOTAM takes effect at noon Central Daylight Time on Thursday, July 17, and remains in effect through Monday, July 28. Among the updates: maintaining 90 knots until entering downwind at Oshkosh; new depiction of the gravel pit/beginning descent over gravel pit (any portion) when arriving to Runway 27; addition of a QR code on the notice cover that directs to the EAA “Flying In” webpage; and references to mass arrival schedule, transient helicopter operations and the EAA Seaplane Base.

Sean Elliott, EAA’s vice president of advocacy and safety, said, “The most essential information for any pilot flying to Oshkosh involves reading and thoroughly understanding the 2025 AirVenture Notice to ensure safe operations on arrival and departure. We urge all pilots to adequately prepare prior to their trip to Oshkosh and consider such things as our AirVenture arrival flight review so they have the proficiency and confidence to fly safely.”

EAA will also conduct a webinar on June 18 at 7 p.m. CDT regarding flying to AirVenture 2025. The changes in this year’s notice will be discussed.