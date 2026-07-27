FAA Clears Heart X1 For Flight Testing

The FAA issued an experimental special airworthiness certificate for Heart Aerospace’s X1 demonstrator last week, allowing the company to begin flight testing at Plattsburgh International Airport in New York. Heart announced the authorization Thursday and said the FAA reviewed the aircraft, supporting documents and proposed test operations before issuing the certificate.

X1 Nears First Flight

The authorization follows a ground-test program that covered the aircraft’s structure, propulsion and other systems. Heart also completed low- and high-speed taxi testing. The X1 has a 106-foot wingspan, measures 76 feet in length and has a takeoff weight exceeding 25,000 pounds. Heart expects it to become the largest electric aircraft flown to date.

“With our certificate now in hand, our full focus is on flight,” Heart Aerospace founder and CEO Anders Forslund said in the company announcement.

Heart has not disclosed a specific date for the first flight, which had previously been planned for 2025.

Supporting The ES-30 Program

The piloted X1 will collect information on flight characteristics and electric-propulsion performance. Heart plans to use the results during development of the ES-30, a proposed 30-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft. The company said its demonstrator will also allow Heart to test flight operations and development procedures before later ES-30 prototypes enter the program.

Heart currently lists an all-electric range of 125 miles and a hybrid range of 500 miles for the ES-30. The company is targeting type certification in 2031. The production aircraft would use battery power on shorter flights and hybrid propulsion when additional range is required.