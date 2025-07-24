FAA Delays Secondary Cockpit Barrier Mandate

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has pushed back the deadline for U.S. airlines to install secondary cockpit barriers by one year, the agency announced this week.

The rule, introduced in 2023, mandates that new commercial aircraft include an additional physical barrier to secure the flight deck when the cockpit door is open. It was originally slated to take effect in August 2025, but now has a 2026 compliance deadline, according to a Reuters report.

Airlines for America—the trade group representing major carriers including American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines—has requested a two-year postponement citing several critical implementation challenges, including that the FAA has not yet certified any secondary cockpit barrier designs, and no associated manuals, procedures, or training programs have been authorized.

“This will allow time to facilitate FAA certification and install the barriers,” the agency stated in its announcement of the revised timeline.

Meanwhile, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has strongly opposed the delay, urging the FAA last month “to reject this latest stalling tactic.” The union advocates for the prompt installation of what they describe as “lightweight, retractable security gates” to enhance pilot protection.

The union has been a vocal proponent of the rule, pointing to statistics showing at least 52 hijacking attempts worldwide since 2001, Reuters noted.

The year-long extension is a compromise between immediate implementation and the longer delay requested by airlines.