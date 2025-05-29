FAA Extends Boeing’s Delegated Inspection Program Amid Safety Improvements

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a three-year extension of Boeing’s Organization Designation Authorization (ODA), a program that allows it to conduct certain inspections and approve repairs on the agency’s behalf.

The ODA program, which goes into effect on June 1, authorizes a designated team within Boeing to perform select duties for the FAA, including engineering approvals and inspections, provided the company meets rigorous safety and performance standards.

According to the FAA, improvements were observed in most areas under review. However, the agency emphasized that it will continue to monitor Boeing’s performance throughout the three-year renewal period to ensure continued compliance.

According to Reuters, Boeing’s ODA program has faced increased scrutiny following a January 2024 midair incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, where four critical bolts were found missing. The event led to renewed criticism of Boeing’s safety culture and prompted the FAA to cap 737 MAX production at 38 aircraft per month.