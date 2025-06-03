FAA Comment Period on Privacy Initiative Ends Tomorrow, June 4

The FAA’s extension of the public comment period for input on an initiative to withhold certain aircraft registration information from public availability runs out tomorrow. The agency has solicited public input on a plan to cut back on personal information made available on platforms such as the FAA website and current search functions and published reports. The “Request for Comment to Withhold Certain Aircraft Registration Information from Public Dissemination” was initially published on April 3 and scheduled to run until May 5. The agency extended it to June 4.
According to the FAA Summary: “The removal of this data is intended to satisfy the requirement in section 803 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, requiring removal of private aircraft owner or operator Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from broad dissemination or display by FAA, including on a publicly available website of FAA. FAA is extending the comment period to allow commenters additional opportunities to provide feedback on this topic.”
Comments can be sent via FAX at 202-493-2251 or online at the Federal eRulemaking Portal: www.regulations.gov. Interested parties can find online instructions there for sending comments electronically.
After nearly two decades of transparent personal airplane ownership and more than twice as many decades flying airplanes for hire which I did not own, I wonder what the problem is with transparent aircraft operation and ownership if there is nothing to hide? If company public relations are the issue, it’s on the company to be accountable to its stakeholders. If the need is to hide wealth and destinations while operating personal aircraft in public airspace using publicly funded infrastructure, we then have a problem with section 803 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 supporting plutocracy and oligarchy.
Have you ever filed a flight plan while flying alone? Assuming yes. And you’re fine with the entire planet knowing your travel plans. If so, good for you. But I don’t see why I need to be. Do you?
Yes Richard your assumption is correct. And no I don’t see why you should be concerned about it unless you have something to hide which I doubt that you do.
But I’m not really worried about you Richard. You’re probably the salt of the earth and as a honest as the day is long. My concern is with the .1 percenters who may not all be salt of the earth and honest as the day is long, using their wealth and power to unevenly influence the legislating class.