FAA Comment Period on Privacy Initiative Ends Tomorrow, June 4

The FAA’s extension of the public comment period for input on an initiative to withhold certain aircraft registration information from public availability runs out tomorrow. The agency has solicited public input on a plan to cut back on personal information made available on platforms such as the FAA website and current search functions and published reports. The “Request for Comment to Withhold Certain Aircraft Registration Information from Public Dissemination” was initially published on April 3 and scheduled to run until May 5. The agency extended it to June 4.

According to the FAA Summary: “The removal of this data is intended to satisfy the requirement in section 803 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, requiring removal of private aircraft owner or operator Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from broad dissemination or display by FAA, including on a publicly available website of FAA. FAA is extending the comment period to allow commenters additional opportunities to provide feedback on this topic.”

Comments can be sent via FAX at 202-493-2251 or online at the Federal eRulemaking Portal: www.regulations.gov. Interested parties can find online instructions there for sending comments electronically.