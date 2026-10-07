FAA Proposes Honda HA-480 High-Altitude Conditions

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing additional certification requirements for Honda Aircraft’s HA-480, a new derivative of the HondaJet HA-420 that is designed to operate as high as 47,000 feet.

The proposed special conditions, published Monday, focus on the airplane’s pressurized fuselage and the additional loads created when flying at higher altitudes.

Current Part 23 rules do not fully address aircraft designed to operate above 45,000 feet. For the HA-480, the FAA is proposing that Honda use a 1.67 safety factor, rather than the standard 1.33 factor, when showing that the airplane’s pressure vessel can withstand the maximum cabin pressure differential.

The higher factor would apply to the fuselage and other parts of the pressure vessel, including doors and windows. The FAA said the additional margin is needed because of the higher pressure differential associated with the HA-480’s high-altitude operations.

The FAA also considered whether additional requirements would be needed to protect occupants following a loss of cabin pressure. It determined that separate special conditions are not necessary because updated Part 23 rules already address depressurization for airplanes operating above 45,000 feet.

Honda Aircraft originally applied to amend the HA-420 type certificate to add the HA-480 in 2019. The airplane is a twin-engine, normal-category aircraft with seating for up to 11 people and a maximum takeoff weight of 17,550 pounds.

The FAA is accepting comments on the proposed special conditions through Nov. 19, 2026. The agency could modify the requirements based on feedback received.