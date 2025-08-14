FAA Investigates Access Restrictions At Missouri Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating claims that the University of Central Missouri (UCM) is limiting commercial operations at Skyhaven Airport in Warrensburg, Missouri.

According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), which is backing the FAA’s investigation, pilots and airport tenants say UCM is working to shut out commercial aviation at Skyhaven Airport unless it’s operated or endorsed by the university—a move they argue breaks FAA grant rules requiring equal access for all users.

In one example cited, the airport’s new hangar leases have banned independent aircraft mechanics from working in hangars, forcing one flying club to tow its plane offsite for repairs.

In an Aug. 11 letter to the FAA, AOPA, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) argued that UCM’s policies heavily favor the university and effectively grant it exclusive rights.

“For decades, the University of Central Missouri has tried to restrict other operations at the airport in a number of ways,” said AOPA Central Southwest Regional Manager Tom Chandler. “We appreciate the FAA’s efforts to make sure pilots will continue to have equitable access for all users of Skyhaven Airport.”

The FAA has already found preliminary signs of noncompliance and has stopped future improvement grants to the airport while it investigates. Meanwhile, the groups have suggested creating an independent airport board with members outside the university.