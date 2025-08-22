FAA Issues Midair Collision Prevention Notice

The FAA Safety Team issued a Midair Collision Prevention Notice on Thursday to prevent potential accidents in and around Charleston International Airport (KCHS) as well as at surrounding general aviation airports, such as Berkeley County Airport (KMKS), Mount Pleasant Regional Airport (KLRO), and Summerville Airport (KDYB) in South Carolina.

The issuance includes documentation that marks CHS’s approach and departure corridors used by heavy jets and airline traffic and recommends that all pilots treat these areas as a terminal radar service area (TRSA).

Provided by the Air Safety Institute, the document goes on to ask that while in the marked areas that aircraft remain below 2,000 feet unless directed otherwise by CHS TRACON. Even if pilots are clear of Class C airspace, they are to contact CHS TRACON and advise of their intentions.

This notice comes after several near midair collisions have occurred around the areas in question, the agency said. The FAA added that the notice will remain in place over the next four months.

Charleston International Airport is a joint civil-military airport that includes commercial and general aviation traffic, a C-17 base, along with Boeing test flight operations.