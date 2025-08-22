Aviation News

FAA Issues Midair Collision Prevention Notice

The notice focuses on midair collision prevention near Charleston airport.

Parris Clarke
FAA
Federal Aviation Administration [Shutterstock/T. Schneider]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA issued a Midair Collision Prevention Notice due to near misses around Charleston International Airport (KCHS) and nearby airports in South Carolina.
  • Pilots are advised to treat KCHS approach and departure corridors as a Terminal Radar Service Area (TRSA).
  • Aircraft should remain below 2,000 feet in these marked areas unless instructed otherwise by CHS TRACON, even outside Class C airspace.
  • The notice, effective for four months, aims to improve safety around the busy airport with mixed commercial, general aviation, and military traffic.
The FAA Safety Team issued a Midair Collision Prevention Notice on Thursday to prevent potential accidents in and around Charleston International Airport (KCHS) as well as at surrounding general aviation airports, such as Berkeley County Airport (KMKS), Mount Pleasant Regional Airport (KLRO), and Summerville Airport (KDYB) in South Carolina.

The issuance includes documentation that marks CHS’s approach and departure corridors used by heavy jets and airline traffic and recommends that all pilots treat these areas as a terminal radar service area (TRSA).

Provided by the Air Safety Institute, the document goes on to ask that while in the marked areas that aircraft remain below 2,000 feet unless directed otherwise by CHS TRACON. Even if pilots are clear of Class C airspace, they are to contact CHS TRACON and advise of their intentions. 

This notice comes after several near midair collisions have occurred around the areas in question, the agency said. The FAA added that the notice will remain in place over the next four months.

Charleston International Airport is a joint civil-military airport that includes commercial and general aviation traffic, a C-17 base, along with Boeing test flight operations.

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.

  1. Avatar for MoMule MoMule says:

    Years ago I was shooting the approach to CHS in IMC, and just outside the FAF, a corporate Lear Jet, before ADS-B, popped up on TCAS and commanded a TA. The Lear was scud running from Hilton Head where they missed running 1 mile and clear of clouds. Point being, CHS has had more than just this one event due to pressured corporate pilots trying to get the boss and the Royal Barge in enough time to make the tee.

  2. How about adsb both in and out.

  3. Avatar for MoMule MoMule says:

    Even better, wasn’t available during my event.

