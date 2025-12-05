FAA Issues 3 Updated MOSAIC Advisory Circulars

The FAA published three advisory circulars last month supporting its implementation of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule, updating guidance for pilots, instructors and light-sport repairmen. Issued November 14, the documents—AC 61-65K, AC 65-32B and AC 61-146—clarify how applicants and certificate holders should interpret certification standards and training requirements under Part 61 and related regulations.

AC 61-65K replaces 61-65J and provides guidance for pilots, flight instructors, ground instructors and examiners on certification standards, knowledge testing and endorsement procedures. The circular updates the list of sample endorsements to include privileges like retractable landing gear, night operations, and controllable pitch propeller. It also incorporates revised language to reflect changes in pilot privileges under Part 61.

AC 65-32B, which supersedes 65-32A, outlines how individuals may obtain a repairman certificate (light-sport) with maintenance or inspection ratings. It also describes the privileges and limitations associated with these certificates and offers direction for training providers seeking FAA acceptance of light-sport repairman courses.

AC 61-146 is newly issued and explains the certification, training and operating requirements for sport pilots and flight instructors with a sport pilot rating under MOSAIC. The circular details how aircraft qualify for sport pilot operations, when additional training or endorsements are required and how simplified flight controls are addressed within the updated rule. It also describes the qualification and training pathway for pilots and instructors operating aircraft certificated with simplified controls, a designation the FAA notes will have specific application within certain aircraft categories, including helicopters.