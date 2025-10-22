MOSAIC Begins Taking Effect Today

A significant part of the FAA’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule officially takes effect today, marking a major shift in how light sport aircraft and sport pilot privileges are defined. The rule expands what sport pilots can fly, removing the previous weight restriction and introducing stall speed limits instead.

Beginning today, sport pilots can operate airplanes with any max airspeed (though new LSAs will be capped at 250 kcas, once aircraft certification standards change next year), with up to four seats and with clean stall speeds of 59 kcas—though they may still carry only one passenger, and only aircraft meeting the new stall-speed and configuration limits qualify. In practice, this means many, but not all, four-seat models may be eligible under sport-pilot privileges.

Pilots with higher certificates may also exercise sport pilot privileges, and sport pilot training can now be conducted in a wider range of aircraft, possibly including many examples of popular trainers like the Cessna 172 and Piper Archer, assuming particular aircraft meet the seat and stall speed requirements.

Today’s implementation affects pilot privileges, training, and medical qualifications, while aircraft certification changes will follow on July 24, 2026. The new framework separates sport pilot regulations from those governing light sport category aircraft, paving the way for future models to be certified under new Part 22 consensus standards. The stall speed–based definition also opens the door to more capable and diverse designs, including aircraft with retractable landing gear and controllable-pitch propellers, provided pilots receive the relevant endorsements.

Pilots may continue to use a valid U.S. driver’s license in place of a medical certificate when exercising sport-pilot privileges, provided they meet all associated conditions. Such conditions include holding a current license and having no known disqualifying medical conditions.

Sport pilots can now earn new endorsements for night and complex operations—with night flight requiring both the specific endorsement and either BasicMed or at least a third-class medical.

Broader certification standards next year are expected to help manufacturers bring new light sport category aircraft to market, giving both new and experienced aviators a wider range of options under the MOSAIC rule.

This is merely a concise overview of some of the most significant MOSAIC changes that come into effect today, particularly for pilots of fixed wing aircraft. That said, there are plenty of additional nuances, so it is worth doing further research to understand exactly how these changes will apply to your particular situation. You are also encouraged to take a look at MOSAIC’s wording directly.

Additionally, please feel free to comment additional nuances or pieces of the new ruleset that might also be valuable for the broader GA community below in the forum.