Aviation News Aviation Law

MOSAIC Begins Taking Effect Today

Expanded sport pilot privileges and aircraft definitions begin taking force.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Flight Design]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA's MOSAIC rule takes effect today, significantly expanding sport pilot privileges and redefining Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) criteria by removing weight restrictions.
  • Sport pilots can now fly a broader range of aircraft, defined by a 59 kcas stall speed, including many four-seat models (though still limited to one passenger).
  • The rule also broadens aircraft eligible for sport pilot training, allows continued use of a driver's license for medicals, and introduces new endorsements for night and complex operations.
  • Future changes in 2026 will separate LSA certification standards, paving the way for more diverse and capable aircraft designs to enter the market.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A significant part of the FAA’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule officially takes effect today, marking a major shift in how light sport aircraft and sport pilot privileges are defined. The rule expands what sport pilots can fly, removing the previous weight restriction and introducing stall speed limits instead. 

Beginning today, sport pilots can operate airplanes with any max airspeed (though new LSAs will be capped at 250 kcas, once aircraft certification standards change next year), with up to four seats and with clean stall speeds of 59 kcas—though they may still carry only one passenger, and only aircraft meeting the new stall-speed and configuration limits qualify. In practice, this means many, but not all, four-seat models may be eligible under sport-pilot privileges.

Pilots with higher certificates may also exercise sport pilot privileges, and sport pilot training can now be conducted in a wider range of aircraft, possibly including many examples of popular trainers like the Cessna 172 and Piper Archer, assuming particular aircraft meet the seat and stall speed requirements.

Today’s implementation affects pilot privileges, training, and medical qualifications, while aircraft certification changes will follow on July 24, 2026. The new framework separates sport pilot regulations from those governing light sport category aircraft, paving the way for future models to be certified under new Part 22 consensus standards. The stall speed–based definition also opens the door to more capable and diverse designs, including aircraft with retractable landing gear and controllable-pitch propellers, provided pilots receive the relevant endorsements.

Pilots may continue to use a valid U.S. driver’s license in place of a medical certificate when exercising sport-pilot privileges, provided they meet all associated conditions. Such conditions include holding a current license and having no known disqualifying medical conditions. 

Sport pilots can now earn new endorsements for night and complex operations—with night flight requiring both the specific endorsement and either BasicMed or at least a third-class medical. 

Broader certification standards next year are expected to help manufacturers bring new light sport category aircraft to market, giving both new and experienced aviators a wider range of options under the MOSAIC rule.

This is merely a concise overview of some of the most significant MOSAIC changes that come into effect today, particularly for pilots of fixed wing aircraft. That said, there are plenty of additional nuances, so it is worth doing further research to understand exactly how these changes will apply to your particular situation. You are also encouraged to take a look at MOSAIC’s wording directly.

Additionally, please feel free to comment additional nuances or pieces of the new ruleset that might also be valuable for the broader GA community below in the forum. 

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE