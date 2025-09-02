Aviation News

FAA Issues RFS for Prime Integrator of New ATC System

Agency seeks single contractor to manage sweeping modernization effort

Matt Ryan
FAA tower
Teterboro (NJ) Airport control tower. [Credit: FAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA and DOT issued a Request for Solutions (RFS) to select a Prime Integrator for a complete overhaul of the nation's air traffic control system.
  • The Prime Integrator will be responsible for acquiring new technologies, upgrading facilities, and ensuring system interoperability across the National Airspace System (NAS).
  • This two-phase program will first replace outdated radar, software, and telecommunications, followed by upgrades to Air Route Traffic Control Centers and a new automation platform.
  • Proposals are due September 21, 2025, with the goal of completing the system's full buildout within three to four years.
The U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA have released a Request for Solutions (RFS) to select a Prime Integrator for the agency’s air traffic control system. Proposals are due Sept. 21, 2025, with the contract aimed at accelerating a full buildout of the new ATC system in three to four years. 

According to the FAA, the Prime Integrator will be responsible for acquiring new technologies, upgrading facilities and ensuring interoperability across the National Airspace System (NAS). 

The FAA described the effort as a two-phase program to replace aging infrastructure and introduce new capabilities. The first phase will target outdated radar, software and telecommunications networks, while the second will focus on new Air Route Traffic Control Centers and a common automation platform. 

“The Integrator is envisioned as the prime contractor, systems architect, and conductor of industry,” the RFS states. 

Several industry stakeholders have expressed support for the initiative. 

“This once-in-a-generation plan to upgrade the ATM system will be challenging but the American public deserves a world class air traffic control system,” said Air Traffic Control Association President Stephen Creamer in a statement

Creamer noted that ATCA member companies specialize in designing and deploying air traffic management solutions worldwide and said dedication to collaboration and proper funding will be essential to ensure the program delivers lasting benefits for the NAS.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

