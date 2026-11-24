Near Earth Autonomy announced Monday that its optionally piloted RUC-60 Black Hawk helicopter completed a series of autonomous flight exercises Nov. 19 at Tullahoma Regional Airport in Tennessee, demonstrating its ability to detect and avoid obstacles and adapt to changes in mission objectives while airborne.

During the exercise, ground-based operators directed the helicopter through missions beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), issuing holding commands from distances exceeding 45 nautical miles. The aircraft demonstrated autonomous takeoffs and landings, terrain following at 300 feet above ground level and the ability to evaluate unimproved landing areas for slopes and other hazards.

The helicopter was equipped with a long-range lidar sensor that allowed the aircraft to detect obstacles at greater distances and adjust its flight path accordingly. The exercises build on demonstrations conducted earlier this year involving autonomous cross-country flights and landings in unimproved areas.

Black Hawk Conversion

Near Earth is working alongside Honeywell, Moog and XP Services under a U.S. Army initiative to retrofit existing UH-60L Black Hawks for autonomous cargo operations. The RUC-60 incorporates Near Earth’s Captain autonomous flight system and is being developed to carry payloads of up to 8,000 pounds without requiring onboard crew or continuous communications with ground operators.

Further Development

Other efforts to automate Black Hawk operations have included the development of Sikorsky’s MATRIX technology, which is also being developed for civilian aerial firefighting applications. Near Earth plans to conduct additional RUC-60 flight demonstrations in 2027.