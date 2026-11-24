A group of 24 House Democrats sent a letter Tuesday questioning the FAA’s decision to expand its artificial intelligence-supported air traffic management system nationwide. Led by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen, D-Wash., the lawmakers requested documentation of the system’s safety validation ahead of its nationwide deployment on Nov. 10.

Safety and Oversight

“We have yet to receive any substantive information proving the system was properly validated before its nationwide expansion,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers requested information on the data used to validate the system and what safeguards are in place to maintain air traffic control operations should the software experience an outage. The letter also raised concerns over reports of possible retaliation against FAA employees who questioned the pace of the system’s deployment. The lawmakers, who previously requested an audit of the technology in October, requested a response from the FAA by Nov. 30.

Nationwide Deployment

The Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system was initially introduced in the Washington, D.C., area on Sept. 21 before being expanded nationwide in November to cover airspace managed by all 22 U.S. air route traffic control centers. The system consolidates approximately 200 data streams to help FAA personnel identify potential congestion and develop scheduling recommendations. According to a Nov. 10 FAA statement, the system had helped reroute 180 flights since September, saving an average of 10 minutes and nearly 80 gallons of fuel per flight.

Tuesday’s letter also referenced the Nov. 13 nationwide ground stop, which occurred three days after SMART’s expansion. The FAA has ruled out SMART as a contributor to the telecommunications failure, noting that the platform does not feed information directly into the air traffic control system.