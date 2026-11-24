The U.S. Army is on track to reduce its inventory of crewed aircraft by 647 as the service restructures its aviation branch and expands its use of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), according to a report released Monday by the Congressional Research Service (CRS). The Army operated 3,733 crewed aircraft in fiscal 2025 and is projected to operate 3,086 in fiscal 2027. The Army’s proposed budget also reflects a reduction of 6,264 active-duty aviation personnel from fiscal 2025 levels.

Fleet Reductions

The largest reductions are expected among the Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleets, which are projected to shrink by 370 and 234 aircraft, respectively. Meanwhile, the Army has continued exploring the integration of autonomous flight technology into its existing helicopter fleet, taking delivery of its first optionally piloted Black Hawk earlier this year.

Under the Army’s revised procurement plans, annual purchases of Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters through fiscal 2029 would fall from previously projected levels of 24 and nine aircraft, respectively, to zero and one. The Army has also requested about $1.27 billion in procurement, research and development funding for various UAS programs in fiscal 2027.

Congressional Oversight

Among the changes outlined under the Army Transformation Initiative, announced in May 2025, is the elimination of two Army Reserve expeditionary combat aviation brigades, affecting 3,277 authorized military positions and 180 aircraft. During a congressional hearing in May, acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve testified that the Army had begun deactivating the brigades and had already reduced the units by 50%.

Provisions in the House’s fiscal 2027 defense authorization legislation seek to restrict the deactivation of the reserve aviation brigades. CRS identified the restructuring’s potential implications for military pilot requirements, aircraft maintenance readiness and helicopter manufacturers as areas for further congressional oversight.