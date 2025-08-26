Aviation News

FAA Moving Washington Headquarters

Staff will be moved into the DOT's current headquarters.

Ryan Ewing
FAA headquarters building
FAA headquarters [Shutterstock/Mark Van Scyoc]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA headquarters staff will relocate from its current Washington, D.C. offices to the Department of Transportation building at the Navy Yard.
  • This move aims to consolidate IT infrastructure and other legacy systems within the DOT.
  • The relocation is expected to improve facilities, enhance safety, increase accountability, and streamline operations.
  • Specific timelines for the move have not yet been released.
The Federal Aviation Administration is planning to relocate its headquarters staff from the agency’s current offices — the adjacent Orville Wright Federal Building and the Wilbur Wright Federal Building — on Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C., to a new location.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told workers about the move on Tuesday in a memo seen by Reuters. Workers at the current FAA headquarters will move to the Department of Transportation’s building at the Navy Yard.

The move is part of a broader effort to consolidate IT infrastructure and other legacy systems at the DOT.

“Bringing the FAA and DOT under one roof will: Ensure employees are working in modern facilities that reflect the importance of the agency’s; Enhance the agency’s safety mission; Make the agency more accountable; [and] Streamline redundant IT/HR operations and create new efficiencies,” Duffy stated in the memo.

Neither the DOT nor the FAA provided timelines for the move, with more details expected in the coming weeks.

Ryan Ewing

Ryan is Sr. Director of Digital for Firecrown's Aviation Group. In 2013, he founded AirlineGeeks.com, a leading trade publication covering the airline industry. Since then, his work has been featured in several publications and news outlets, including CNN, WJLA, CNET, and Business Insider. During his time in the airline industry, he's worked in roles pertaining to airport/airline operations while holding a B.S. in Air Transportation Management from Arizona State University along with an MBA. Previously, he worked for a Part 135 operator and later a major airline. Ryan is also an Adjunct Instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Replies: 1

  1. … something seems really “uncool” about shoving Orville and Wilbur into some broom closet. Dare I say it? I’m offended.

