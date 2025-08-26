FAA Moving Washington Headquarters

The Federal Aviation Administration is planning to relocate its headquarters staff from the agency’s current offices — the adjacent Orville Wright Federal Building and the Wilbur Wright Federal Building — on Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C., to a new location.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told workers about the move on Tuesday in a memo seen by Reuters. Workers at the current FAA headquarters will move to the Department of Transportation’s building at the Navy Yard.
The move is part of a broader effort to consolidate IT infrastructure and other legacy systems at the DOT.
“Bringing the FAA and DOT under one roof will: Ensure employees are working in modern facilities that reflect the importance of the agency’s; Enhance the agency’s safety mission; Make the agency more accountable; [and] Streamline redundant IT/HR operations and create new efficiencies,” Duffy stated in the memo.
Neither the DOT nor the FAA provided timelines for the move, with more details expected in the coming weeks.
… something seems really “uncool” about shoving Orville and Wilbur into some broom closet. Dare I say it? I’m offended.