FAA Q&A Lays Down the Law on Banning 100LL

An FAA Q&A statement issued today (June 19) leaves little room for ambiguity when it comes to the mandate to keep 100LL fuel available, nationwide, regardless of efforts to ban its sale in favor of existing unleaded options. The statement cites Grant Assurance 40 (Access to Leaded Aviation Gasoline) established by Section 770 of last year’s Reauthorization legislation.

According to the Q&A summary, “Grant Assurance 40 prohibits airports from restricting 100LL availability until an alternative fuel meets the established criteria. Most importantly, the Q&A document explains that no unleaded fuel currently meets the criteria as established in Section 770.”

The curt answer to Question 4 (Do any of the high-octane unleaded fuels meet the criteria in Section 770?) leaves little doubt. “No. As of April 2025, there is no fuel that meets the criteria of 47107(22)(B)(i) and (ii). For example, a fuel would have to be authorized for all aircraft and no fuel has been authorized for the rotorcraft fleet. The FAA will provide additional information when the criteria is met.”

As for the teeth to enforce the mandate, the Q&A document adds, “In order to maintain Airport Compliance Program integrity, FAA personnel may participate in limited oversight to detect recurring deficiencies, system weaknesses, or prohibited actions by sponsors.” It also notes that Congress included a civil penalty option available in the case of any alleged violation investigation.