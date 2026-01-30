Aviation News

FAA Removes Caribbean NOTAMs, Including Venezuela Advisory

Action follows earlier lifting of flight restrictions as agencies cite changed conditions.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Flights Resume Following End of Caribbean Restrictions, including in Venezuela
[Credit: U.S. Navy]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has lifted four precautionary NOTAMs (Notices to Air Missions) covering parts of the Caribbean, including Venezuelan airspace, stating they are no longer necessary.
  • This move facilitates the return of regular commercial travel between the U.S. and the region, following the expiration of earlier airspace restrictions related to a U.S. military operation.
  • President Trump confirmed the opening of all commercial airspace over Venezuela, assuring its safety for travelers.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it has removed four NOTAMs covering portions of the Caribbean, including one tied to Venezuelan airspace, along with advisories affecting the Curaçao, San Juan and Piarco Flight Information Regions.

The agency said the notices had been issued as precautionary measures and are no longer necessary.

The move follows the expiration of airspace restrictions in the region earlier this month that corresponded with a U.S. military operation in the country. While those restrictions ended on Jan. 4, NOTAMs remained in place at the time, prompting airlines to continue exercising caution as they rebuilt schedules. The FAA said safety considerations guided the timing of the NOTAM removals.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue in remarks Thursday.

“We’re going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela,” Trump said. “It’s under very strong control, and the people of Venezuela, some want to go back and some want to go back to visit, and they’re going to be able to do that.”

The FAA said it looks forward to facilitating the return of regular travel between the United States and the region.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

