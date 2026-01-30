FAA Removes Caribbean NOTAMs, Including Venezuela Advisory

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it has removed four NOTAMs covering portions of the Caribbean, including one tied to Venezuelan airspace, along with advisories affecting the Curaçao, San Juan and Piarco Flight Information Regions.

The agency said the notices had been issued as precautionary measures and are no longer necessary.

The move follows the expiration of airspace restrictions in the region earlier this month that corresponded with a U.S. military operation in the country. While those restrictions ended on Jan. 4, NOTAMs remained in place at the time, prompting airlines to continue exercising caution as they rebuilt schedules. The FAA said safety considerations guided the timing of the NOTAM removals.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue in remarks Thursday.

“We’re going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela,” Trump said. “It’s under very strong control, and the people of Venezuela, some want to go back and some want to go back to visit, and they’re going to be able to do that.”

The FAA said it looks forward to facilitating the return of regular travel between the United States and the region.