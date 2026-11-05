FAA Begins Replacing Floppy Disks in ATC Upgrade

The FAA on Thursday announced the initial rollout of a new information display system that will replace decades-old air traffic control equipment, including technology that relies on floppy disks. The Enterprise Information Display System (E-IDS) will consolidate information currently handled by four separate systems, some dating back to the 1980s.

Initial Installations Underway

The first five locations receiving the upgrades include Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, Nashville International Airport in Tennessee and Greater Rochester International Airport in New York, along with data processing hubs in Atlanta and Salt Lake City. The FAA plans to deploy the system at 435 facilities nationwide by the end of 2028. E-IDS will provide controllers with access to weather information, equipment alerts, airspace restrictions and other operational data through a single digital platform.

“E-IDS gives air traffic controllers the information they need to make timely decisions and keep the flying public safe,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in Thursday’s announcement. “We’re moving away from outdated, manual processes and replacing technology that once relied on floppy disks with a modern system that allows controllers to instantly share critical flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules and pilot reports across the National Airspace System.”

Improving Information Sharing

According to the FAA’s program overview, the system is also intended to improve the collection and distribution of pilot reports (PIREPs) and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs). The agency has identified both PIREP capabilities and timely NOTAM distribution among its leading air traffic safety concerns. E-IDS will allow information to be exchanged across facilities and reduce the need for manual processes associated with the older equipment.

The installations are part of the FAA’s broader ATC modernization effort, which includes upgrades to telecommunications infrastructure, radar, radios and surveillance equipment. In a September report, the Government Accountability Office found that the agency had not established a comprehensive lifecycle cost estimate or integrated master schedule for the overall program. The FAA is targeting completion of the first phase of modernization by December 2028.