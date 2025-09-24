Aviation News Flight Safety

FAA Safety Memo Flags Colorado Airport Risks

FAA safety memo ranks Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport highest in incidents nationwide.

Matt Ryan
FAA safety memo flags Colorado airport.
[Credit: Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) had the most safety incidents among US airports, according to a June FAA memo.
  • The high number of incidents is attributed to RMMA's growth, despite its smaller size compared to Denver International Airport.
  • The FAA implemented operational changes on June 16, 2025, to improve safety and efficiency, including structured ground traffic flows.
  • These changes followed a fatal crash near RMMA in May and were implemented without prior consultation with airport officials.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A June Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety memo identified Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) as having more incidents than any other airport in the nation. 

The document, reported by CBS Colorado, stated that the Denver metro area airport “currently leads the National Airspace System (NAS) in the number of Potentially Significant Events (PSEs), which include both runway incursions and airborne safety incidents.” 

Despite its much smaller size compared to Denver International Airport, the FAA cited RMMA’s growth as a contributing factor for addressing operations and safety issues.

The FAA introduced operational changes effective June 16, 2025, implementing structured ground traffic flows in coordination with local flight schools and airport users. An FAA spokesperson told CBS Colorado that the changes were designed “to enhance air traffic safety and efficiency.” 

The announcement followed a fatal crash in May near RMMA and was met with surprise by airport officials, who said they were not consulted in advance. Even so, airport officials emphasized that safety improvement is the top priority.

“Any change made to improve safety is positive for our community,” RMMA Public Affairs and Communications Specialist Sydny Boyd told CBS Colorado.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE