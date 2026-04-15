FAA Clarifies Limits Of Sport Pilot Instructor Privileges

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued new guidance clarifying the limitations of training and endorsements provided by sport pilot instructors, addressing confusion stemming from the agency’s ongoing MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) initiative.

In an April 10 Information for Operators (InFO) 26006, the agency emphasized that instructors operating under sport pilot privileges may only provide training and endorsements applicable to sport pilot operations. Even when working with pilots who hold higher certificates, such as private pilot, any training conducted under sport instructor privileges restricts those pilots to operating within sport pilot limitations.

The FAA noted this distinction is particularly important for endorsements and flight reviews. For example, a private pilot who completes a flight review with a sport pilot instructor may only exercise sport pilot privileges until evaluated by an appropriately rated instructor.

The guidance also applies to endorsements for specific aircraft operations, including tailwheel, high-performance, and complex aircraft, reinforcing that the scope of instruction is tied directly to the instructor’s operating authority at the time of training.

The FAA is encouraging instructors to clearly communicate these limitations and ensure endorsements accurately reflect the privileges granted, as part of maintaining regulatory compliance and operational safety.