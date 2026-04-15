Aviation News Aircraft FAA and Regs LSA

FAA Clarifies Limits Of Sport Pilot Instructor Privileges

Agency explains instruction rules after MOSAIC confusion.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Shutterstock [George Rudy]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA issued new guidance (InFO 26006) clarifying that sport pilot instructors may only provide training and endorsements applicable to sport pilot operations.
  • Even pilots holding higher certificates (e.g., private pilot) are restricted to sport pilot limitations when trained or endorsed by a sport pilot instructor.
  • This applies to critical areas like flight reviews and specific aircraft endorsements (e.g., tailwheel), meaning higher-rated pilots must be evaluated by an appropriately rated instructor to exercise their full privileges.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued new guidance clarifying the limitations of training and endorsements provided by sport pilot instructors, addressing confusion stemming from the agency’s ongoing MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) initiative.

In an April 10 Information for Operators (InFO) 26006, the agency emphasized that instructors operating under sport pilot privileges may only provide training and endorsements applicable to sport pilot operations. Even when working with pilots who hold higher certificates, such as private pilot, any training conducted under sport instructor privileges restricts those pilots to operating within sport pilot limitations.

The FAA noted this distinction is particularly important for endorsements and flight reviews. For example, a private pilot who completes a flight review with a sport pilot instructor may only exercise sport pilot privileges until evaluated by an appropriately rated instructor.

The guidance also applies to endorsements for specific aircraft operations, including tailwheel, high-performance, and complex aircraft, reinforcing that the scope of instruction is tied directly to the instructor’s operating authority at the time of training.

The FAA is encouraging instructors to clearly communicate these limitations and ensure endorsements accurately reflect the privileges granted, as part of maintaining regulatory compliance and operational safety.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.