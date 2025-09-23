Aviation News

FAA Surpasses FY 2025 ATC Hiring Goal

Federal Aviation Administration said ATC hiring drive brought in 2,026 new controllers, exceeding the fiscal year’s target.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Los Angeles International Airport]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA exceeded its FY2025 air traffic controller hiring goal, adding 2,026 new controllers (a 20% increase over FY2024).
  • This success is attributed to Secretary Duffy's initiative to accelerate hiring and create new career pathways.
  • The FAA plans to hire at least 8,900 new controllers through 2028, with increased training capacity and technological advancements.
  • The agency is focusing on improving retention and training programs for air traffic controllers.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has met its goals for air traffic controller hiring in Fiscal Year 2025. The FAA said it was able to add 2,026 new controllers, compared to its goal of 2,000. These hiring numbers are around a 20 percent growth over the same period in 2024, the FAA said. Accelerating ATC hiring and creating additional pathways into the career have been among Duffy’s priorities.

“Since taking over the Department, I pledged to help place more of the best and brightest Americans into our towers,” Duffy said in a statement. “These latest numbers show our supercharge effort is continuing to hit milestones, and we are making progress on that promise.” 

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford added, “Thanks to Secretary Duffy’s leadership, we are hiring controllers at a record pace.”

The FAA said it is on track to add at least 8,900 new controllers through 2028, with more than 2,200 expected in FY26. In February, Duffy announced plans to expand hiring through the FAA Academy, which has already received over 10,000 applications this year. The FAA has also expanded access to ATC pathways through new university partnerships

The agency reported 600 students in training this August, surpassing the previous month’s record of 550. Officials said the initiative focuses on increasing retention, improving training and equipping controllers with advanced technology to support the nation’s air traffic system.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

