FAA Surpasses FY 2025 ATC Hiring Goal

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has met its goals for air traffic controller hiring in Fiscal Year 2025. The FAA said it was able to add 2,026 new controllers, compared to its goal of 2,000. These hiring numbers are around a 20 percent growth over the same period in 2024, the FAA said. Accelerating ATC hiring and creating additional pathways into the career have been among Duffy’s priorities.

“Since taking over the Department, I pledged to help place more of the best and brightest Americans into our towers,” Duffy said in a statement. “These latest numbers show our supercharge effort is continuing to hit milestones, and we are making progress on that promise.”

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford added, “Thanks to Secretary Duffy’s leadership, we are hiring controllers at a record pace.”

The FAA said it is on track to add at least 8,900 new controllers through 2028, with more than 2,200 expected in FY26. In February, Duffy announced plans to expand hiring through the FAA Academy, which has already received over 10,000 applications this year. The FAA has also expanded access to ATC pathways through new university partnerships.

The agency reported 600 students in training this August, surpassing the previous month’s record of 550. Officials said the initiative focuses on increasing retention, improving training and equipping controllers with advanced technology to support the nation’s air traffic system.