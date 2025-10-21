Aviation News

FAA Technicians and TSA Strain Under Continued Shutdown

FAA technical union PASS says halted FAA training threatens modernization efforts, while TSA officers face staffing and pay troubles.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) union warns the government shutdown threatens FAA modernization plans by halting critical technician training and straining its unpaid or furloughed workforce.
  • The suspension of training for FAA system specialists at the FAA Academy could cause multi-year delays for modernization projects, as technicians require 3-5 years for full training.
  • PASS emphasizes that the lack of funding and unpaid work for its members, who maintain air traffic control infrastructure, poses risks to aviation safety and hinders crucial updates to the National Airspace System.
Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS), the union which represents about 11,000 FAA and Department of Defense employees who install, maintain, and certify air traffic control systems, said the ongoing government shutdown is threatening the agency’s modernization plans and straining its workforce. 

Unlike the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), which represents air traffic controllers, PASS represents the technicians, inspectors, and engineers who keep the FAA’s infrastructure running.

PASS President Dave Spero said Tuesday that training for these technical employees has already been halted at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City where, in addition to new air traffic controllers, the next generation of system specialists are also being prepared for modernization projects. 

“It can take three to five years to fully train a technician,” Spero said. “Any lapse in training can push the clock back, as it did during the academy’s closure during the pandemic.” 

He warned that without funding, the agency’s long-term modernization timeline could face major setbacks.

PASS said that, like many other federally employed aviation sector workers, many of its members are currently either furloughed or are working without pay. 

“If the government is not opened as soon as possible, employees will be faced with no pay on October 28,” Spero said. “Every day we’re taking one step forward but two steps back.” 

The union urged Congress to end the shutdown, citing both safety concerns and the need to maintain progress toward updating the National Airspace System.

Meanwhile, along with technical specialists and controllers, the Transportation Security Administration is also facing strain as unpaid officers work without relief. CNN reported Tuesday that TSA staffing shortages led to longer than usual security lines at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport over the weekend.

“The longer the shutdown goes on, the more severe the impact on our TSA workforce who have expenses they must pay for, making it harder to show up for work when not being paid,” a spokesperson said. 

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

