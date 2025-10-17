FAA Academy Shutdown Looms

The FAA Academy in Oklahoma City is expected to close by the end of the month if the government shutdown continues. Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, told CNN yesterday that the school was likely to shut down within 12 days.

“We’ve stopped hiring air traffic controllers when we need them more than ever,” Daniels said. “In 12 days from now, the Oklahoma City Academy shuts down. The funding runs out for that. And it’s going to put in a whole other level of strain, and it’s not like we get to recover in a day or a week.”

Daniels said the FAA needs more than 14,600 controllers, but currently only has around 10,800.

“We’re already 3,800 certified controllers short, and it takes two to three years just to train one of them,” Daniels said.

The FAA has not responded to media inquiries due to the funding lapse, but has previously stated that a closure lasting more than two weeks could delay the training pipeline by a year or more.

Since the shutdown began, a number of facilities nationwide have struggled with short staffing as an increased number of controllers began calling in sick, putting further strain on the system, including leading to unstaffed towers, slower traffic, or ground stops. Although controllers are still required to work and are expected to receive back-pay once the lapse in funding ends, they are not receiving pay in the meantime.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged in a press conference last week the financial strain that puts on many controllers, but also reiterated that controllers are expected to continue working in the meantime. He further indicated that controllers who take excessive or unnecessary leave could be let go.

“We need the best and the brightest, the dedicated controllers,” Duffy said. “If we have some on our staff that aren’t dedicated like we need, we’re going to let them go.”

Daniels said the union is urging the public to support controllers’ calls to end the shutdown, with members handing out flyers in bright yellow shirts at major airports including Chicago O’Hare, LaGuardia and Washington Dulles.

“Air traffic controllers didn’t ask to be thrust into this spotlight,” Daniels said. “We are the rope in this tug-of-war game that’s going on. But our focus remains on keeping America safe.”