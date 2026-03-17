Aviation News

Five-Year RAF Deal Extends Backcountry Airstrip Collaboration

Five-year memorandum outlines coordination with Bureau of Land Management on aviation access and maintenance.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Five-Year RAF Deal Extends Backcountry Airstrip Access
[Credit: Ben Carlson, Mineral Canyon, UT via RAF]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) renewed their memorandum of understanding (MOU) for coordinating aviation-related activities across BLM-managed lands.
  • The agreement focuses on the preservation, maintenance, and improvement of existing backcountry airstrips and facilitating recreational aviation access.
  • RAF state liaisons will participate in early planning stages of projects affecting aviation access and help initiate airstrip-related work, with the agreement valid for five years.
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The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have renewed a memorandum of understanding establishing coordination on aviation-related activities across BLM-managed lands. The agreement, signed late last month, updates a prior memorandum originally executed in 2015.

“This renewal has been years in the making,” RAF Chairman John McKenna said. “It is a huge stride toward fulfilling the RAF mission and ensuring our continued successful cooperation with this major federal land manager.”

BLM+MOU+Feb+2026Download

The memorandum outlines collaboration between the organizations on the preservation, maintenance and improvement of existing backcountry airstrips, as well as coordination related to recreational aviation access. RAF state liaisons are expected to participate in early planning stages of projects that may affect aviation access and to help initiate airstrip-related work.

“This renewed MOU marks an exciting step forward in our ongoing collaboration, and we look forward to the continued great work we’ll accomplish together,” Cory Roegner, BLM deputy division chief for recreation and visitor services, said.

The agreement is set to remain in effect for five years and may be continue to be renewed upon mutual consent.

The RAF, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003, works on projects related to recreational aviation access, including airstrip development and maintenance.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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