Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Flight Recorders Recovered As LaGuardia Investigation Begins

NTSB reviews runway alerts, staffing and ARFF response at LaGuardia.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Flight Recorders Recovered As LaGuardia Investigation Begins
[Credit: NTSB via YouTube]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB has recovered both flight recorders from the Air Canada Express jet involved in the LaGuardia collision and initiated a broad investigation into the incident.
  • The inquiry will comprehensively review air traffic control, airport operations, and the emergency response that placed an aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle in the plane's path, which was prompted by a United Airlines emergency.
  • Investigators are collecting extensive data, including surveillance video and FAA replays, to determine the positions of both the aircraft and the ARFF vehicle, and have clarified that LaGuardia's air traffic control staffing levels are near target.
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NTSB investigators said Monday they had recovered both flight recorders from the Air Canada Express CRJ-900 involved in Sunday night’s collision at LaGuardia. According to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, the NTSB is beginning a broad review of air traffic control, airport operations and the emergency response that placed an aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle in the airplane’s path. Homendy said the cockpit voice recorder was not damaged and that investigators expected to begin work on the flight data recorder next.

Homendy also said investigators were collecting surveillance video, FAA surface-detection replays and technical analysis from LaGuardia to determine the positions of both the airplane and the ARFF vehicle, whether the truck was visible to controllers and whether any alerts were generated. She said the debris field stretched from Taxiway Delta across Runway 4 and that evidence collection at the scene could take days.

Additional information from Monday’s Department of Transportation briefing filled in part of the operational picture. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said a United Airlines aircraft had declared an emergency before the accident, prompting the ARFF response that brought the Port Authority vehicle toward Runway 4. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said rumors of only one controller staffing the tower were false, and that LaGuardia has 33 certified controllers against a staffing target of 37, with seven more in training.

Homendy said the NTSB had formed investigative groups covering operations, systems, structures, air traffic control, recorders and airport operations/survival factors, but said the agency was still verifying staffing records, duty assignments and other preliminary information before releasing more detail.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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