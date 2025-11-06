Florida Bill Would Rename Airport After Donald Trump

Florida State Rep. Meg Weinberger of Palm Beach Gardens introduced legislation to rename Palm Beach International Airport as “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The proposal, filed over the weekend, remains in the drafting stage. Weinberger said the change would honor Trump’s legacy as “the most consequential president of our lifetime” and recognize his residency in Florida’s Palm Beach County.

Air Force One often utilizes the airport thanks to its close proximity to Mar-a-Lago. The airport handled more than eight million passengers between May 2023 and May 2024, according to airport data cited by Fox News, and was ranked best in the U.S. for shortest overall TSA wait times by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Weinberger previously co-sponsored other similar legislation renaming a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard between the airport and Mar-a-Lago after Trump. The measure was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year and is pending local approval.

If the airport rename is approved, PBI would join several other U.S. airports named after presidents, including John F. Kennedy International in New York, Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia and George Bush Intercontinental in Texas.

A bill with a similar aim was introduced in January by Rep. Addison McDowell of North Carolina to rename Dulles International Airport after Trump. It has not advanced beyond committee referral.