Palm Beach Airport Eyes Expansion Amid GA Surge

Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport is experiencing a sharp increase in general aviation traffic, prompting airport officials to consider plans for runway expansion.

During a May 13 presentation to the Palm Beach Town Council, Airport Director Laura Beebe highlighted that private jet operations now make up approximately 65% of the airport’s activity, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

To manage the increase in demand, the airport plans to extend its south runway from 3,200 to 8,000 feet, allowing it to dedicate the north runway for departures and the south for arrivals. A third, diagonal runway will be shortened to remove complex intersections that currently limit operational efficiency. Beebe said the timeline for the expansion is estimated at 10 to 12 years, including environmental studies and design.

While commercial service has also grown, the rising private aircraft operations—including those from President Trump—is the driving force behind the airport’s congestion challenges. Visits from the president trigger temporary flight restrictions that disrupt normal general aviation patterns, creating peaks in traffic immediately before and after those periods.

Beebe warned that without expansion, the airport could face worsening delays, higher emissions and reduced economic impact. “We’ve had lines of aircraft waiting to depart,” she told the council. “Nobody wants to be in that experience.”