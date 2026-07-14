ForeFlight Adds AI Summaries For NOTAMs

Jeppesen ForeFlight announced today that it will add artificial intelligence-generated summaries of NOTAMs to its mobile and web flight-planning platforms following EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. The ClearNOTAMs feature will display a shorter, plain-language explanation as the primary text for each notice. Pilots can toggle the feature on or off, and are able to expand each summary in order to view the original NOTAM alongside the translation.

AI Translation With Source Access

ForeFlight said the system uses multiple AI models designed to interpret different types of NOTAMs. Automated checks evaluate the resulting translations before they are displayed. A NOTAM will appear only in its original format when the system cannot produce a summary that passes those checks or when a newly issued notice has not completed processing.

“ClearNOTAMs helps pilots spend less time deciphering information and more time understanding it,” Cole Crawford, director of product at Jeppesen ForeFlight, said. “By transforming complex NOTAM language into clear, concise summaries, we’re making one of the most important parts of flight planning more accessible and actionable.”

Users may change the default display so the original notice appears first. They may also report a suspected translation error from inside the application. ForeFlight said the report will return that notice to its original format for the reporting user and send the concern to the company’s review team.

Additional NOTAM Tools

The update will also introduce filters for NOTAM category, issuing authority and activation time. Pilots may sort notices by category, effective time or most recent update. A pinning function will keep selected notices at the top of the list and carry them into ForeFlight’s graphical preflight briefing. Users may also collapse notices they consider less relevant without removing them.

ClearNOTAMs will initially be offered to individual subscribers through a complimentary three-month trial after AirVenture. Access will later require ForeFlight Premium for individual customers, Business Performance for flight departments or selected military and government plans. The filtering, sorting, pinning and collapsing tools will remain available across all ForeFlight subscription levels.