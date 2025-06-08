Four Hurt In Twin Otter Jump Plane Crash

No one was killed in the crash of Twin Otter jump plane carrying 20 people at Tullahoma Regional Airport in Tennessee on Sunday. Authorities said the crash occurred about 12:15 p.m. and some people were taken by air ambulance to a local hospital. Local media reports said two people were critically injured and two others had less serious injuries. Others were treated at the scene. Witnesses said the plane clipped a tree shortly after takeoff and went down in a field near the airport. The video below from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows a tailless fuselage missing one wing with parts resting against a tree a few hundred feet away.

The airplane (N166DH) was built by De Havilland in Toronto in 1967 and has had dozens of owners. It was purchased by the current owner, Randigo LLC, registered in Delaware in 2019. The name of the skydiving company operating it was not released. The plane was involved in a previous accident at Cedartown, Georgia in October of 2019 when it collided with a Panzl S-330 aerobatic plane on the runway at Cedartown-Polk County Airport. It was repaired and returned to service later that month.