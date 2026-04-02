Avgas Prices Climbed in March

National avgas prices moved higher in March, according to pricing data released by iFlightPlanner. National 100LL full-service avgas pricing averaged $6.80 for the month, up $0.38, or 5.9%, from February, while 100LL self-service averaged $5.69, an increase of $0.25, or 4.7%. The report said self-service 100LL pricing represented an approximate 16% savings where that option was available, about 1% higher than in February.

Jet A pricing also increased in March. National Jet A full-service pricing averaged $7.64, up $1.23, or 19.2%, from the prior month. Excluding Alaska and Hawaii, Lower 48 Jet A full-service pricing averaged $7.59, an increase of $1.26, or 19.9%, compared to February.

For other fuel types, UL94 self-service pricing averaged $6.88 in March, up $0.01, or 0.1%, while mogas averaged $4.73, a gain of $0.06, or 1.3%. iFlightPlanner said the report was based on pricing data collected directly from 3,347 fixed-base operators and fuel service providers across the United States, with all figures reflecting retail prices reported at the time they were confirmed.