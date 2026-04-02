Aviation News

Avgas Prices Climbed in March

100LL, Jet A, UL94 and mogas all posted monthly increases nationwide.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Avgas Prices Climbed in March as U.S. Aviation Fuel Costs Moved Higher
[Credit: Richard Thornton | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • National avgas prices, including 100LL full-service and self-service, increased in March, with 100LL full-service averaging $6.80 (up 5.9%).
  • Jet A pricing saw a sharp rise in March, with national full-service prices averaging $7.64, a 19.2% increase from the prior month.
  • Other fuel types like UL94 and mogas also experienced slight price increases, based on data from over 3,300 U.S. fuel providers.
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National avgas prices moved higher in March, according to pricing data released by iFlightPlanner. National 100LL full-service avgas pricing averaged $6.80 for the month, up $0.38, or 5.9%, from February, while 100LL self-service averaged $5.69, an increase of $0.25, or 4.7%. The report said self-service 100LL pricing represented an approximate 16% savings where that option was available, about 1% higher than in February.

Jet A pricing also increased in March. National Jet A full-service pricing averaged $7.64, up $1.23, or 19.2%, from the prior month. Excluding Alaska and Hawaii, Lower 48 Jet A full-service pricing averaged $7.59, an increase of $1.26, or 19.9%, compared to February.

For other fuel types, UL94 self-service pricing averaged $6.88 in March, up $0.01, or 0.1%, while mogas averaged $4.73, a gain of $0.06, or 1.3%. iFlightPlanner said the report was based on pricing data collected directly from 3,347 fixed-base operators and fuel service providers across the United States, with all figures reflecting retail prices reported at the time they were confirmed.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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