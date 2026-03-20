GAA Names 2026 National Honorees

The General Aviation Awards (GAA) Board of Directors, in partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration, has announced its 2026 national honorees. The announcement is intended to recognize individuals in flight instruction, aviation maintenance and safety. Recipients this year include Mike Kloch of Bend, Oregon, named Certificated Flight Instructor of the Year; Roger Whittier of Phoenix, Arizona, named Aviation Maintenance Technician of the Year; and Mike Jesch of Orange, California, named FAA Safety Team Representative of the Year.

The program has recognized aviation professionals since 1962 for their roles in advancing safety, education and professionalism.

Kloch, also known as “Cuckoo,” has accumulated more than 8,300 flight hours across 75 aircraft types and currently serves as CEO and chief instructor of Specialized Aero Works. In addition to his time as a flight instructor, Kloch also served as a Marine Corps pilot and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. In civilian aviation, he provides instruction focused on upset prevention and recovery training and participates in test flying for aircraft development programs.

Whittier, an A&P mechanic with Inspection Authorization, runs a maintenance business in Arizona and specializes in owner-assisted inspections as a way to further train pilots. He has also been involved with the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association, where he contributed to training initiatives and technical education programs related to aircraft systems and maintenance.

Jesch, an airline captain with more than four decades of flying experience, serves as a FAA Safety Team lead representative and is involved in pilot education efforts, including the WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program. He also works as a flight instructor and participates in airspace and procedure development in Southern California.

The FAA is expected to present the awards during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in July, where GAA honorees will be recognized alongside other aviation professionals.

“These historic awards highlight the critical role played by accomplished individuals in building a culture rooted in safety and education,” said Lauretta Webb, chair of the GAA Board.