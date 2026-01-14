Aviation News FAA and Regs

GAO: Air Traffic Controller Shortage Persists Despite 200,000 Applicants

The GAO says the controller shortage isn’t due to lack of interest, as the FAA has received roughly 200,000 applications in recent years.

Amelia Walsh
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA continues to experience a significant shortage of air traffic controllers, with staffing levels decreasing by 6% over the past decade while air traffic increased by 10%.
  • Factors contributing to this shortage include past government shutdowns, COVID-19 training delays, high attrition rates, and a lengthy, complex hiring and training process.
  • Becoming a fully certified controller can take up to six years, with only about 2% of applicants successfully completing the entire rigorous pipeline.
  • The GAO recommends that the FAA improve applicant tracking, analyze reasons for high dropout rates, and streamline its hiring process to better address the ongoing controller shortage.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to face a shortage of air traffic controllers, even after receiving some 200,000 applications over the past several years, according to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The GAO report notes that the number of U.S. controllers has fallen about six percent over the past decade, while air traffic has increased roughly 10 percent, creating staffing gaps at critical facilities. Factors contributing to the shortage include government shutdowns, COVID-19 training delays, high workforce attrition from 2019–2024, and the FAA’s lengthy hiring and training process.

Becoming a fully certified controller can take up to six years. Applicants must pass aptitude tests, obtain medical and security clearances, complete 4–6 months at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, and then undergo on-the-job training. The GAO found that only about two percent of applicants complete the entire process.

The report recommends that the FAA better track applicants’ progress, analyze why so many drop out, and streamline the hiring process. GAO says more could be done to ensure a steady pipeline of new controllers.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

