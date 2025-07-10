Garmin Adds Oshkosh FISK Arrival To Navigation Database

Flying the legendary trek into Oshkosh just got a whole lot easier for pilots thanks to Garmin’s latest release, which includes the FISK arrival as a standard procedure.

For the first time, pilots can input the complete FISK route — including all transitions and runway options — directly into Garmin avionics, Garmin Pilot, and SmartCharts. The integration brings enhanced situational awareness and precision to a procedure known for its visual demands and high traffic volume.

According to Garmin, the updated 2507 coding now incorporates detailed route elements that were previously difficult to program, such as “flying the shoreline of Puckaway Lake” and “flying between Fisk Avenue and the Microwave Tower” when those specific transitions are selected. These details, once limited to printed guides and pilot briefings, are now integrated directly into Garmin navigation tools.

All major FISK transitions, including Ripon, Green Lake, and Endeavor Bridge, are now selectable and can be paired with specific runway transitions into Wittman Regional Airport. The structure of the route follows the FAA’s official Oshkosh Notice, providing pilots with a familiar reference enhanced by Garmin’s navigation tools.

Garmin emphasizes that the update is designed to assist, not replace, the official guidance found in the Oshkosh Notice. Pilots should still thoroughly review the Notice during preflight planning and briefing.

The 2507 database update is available now at flyGarmin.com. Pilots interested in exploring Garmin Pilot or SmartCharts can visit Garmin.com/GarminPilot to subscribe or start a free trial.