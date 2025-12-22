Garmin Autoland Safely Lands King Air After Pilot Incapacitation

An autonomous emergency system successfully landed a Beechcraft King Air B200 at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colorado, on Saturday after the pilot became incapacitated. Garmin confirmed that its Autoland system was activated during the incident, resulting in a safe landing on Runway 30. In a statement to local FOX31, the company said the emergency Autoland activation occurred Dec. 20 and added that it plans to share additional details at a later time.

Recordings of the airport’s tower frequency captured the aircraft allerting air traffic controllers to the King Air’s emergency and subsequently transmitting automated broadcasts indicating a pilot incapacitation and intent to conduct an emergency autoland. The aircraft, identified as N479BR, provided periodic updates on its distance from the airport and estimated time to landing. Data from FlightAware shows the King Air 200 departed Aspen-Pitkin County Airport at 1:43 p.m. and landed at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport at 2:19 p.m.

Garmin Autoland is designed to assume full control of an aircraft during certain emergencies, selecting a suitable airport based on factors such as weather and runway length, communicating with air traffic control, and executing an automated landing. Garmin’s autothrottle and autoland for King Air 350 aircraft equipped with G1000 NXi avionics received FAA certification earlier this year in August. The first installation of Garmin Autoland technology for a B200 took place in January 2024.

Further information on the pilot’s condition or details of the flight have not yet been released.