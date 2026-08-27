Aviation News

Garmin Expands SmartCharts To Canada And Mexico

The Garmin Pilot feature filters terminal-procedure charts to show information relevant to a pilot’s planned flight.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Garmin Expands SmartCharts To Canada And Mexico
[Credit: Garmin]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin has expanded its SmartCharts feature to include Canada and Mexico for Garmin Pilot Premium users, previously available only in the U.S. and Bahamas.
  • SmartCharts allows pilots to customize their display of SIDs, STARs, and approach charts by filtering information based on aircraft type, runway, and procedure, showing only relevant details.
  • The latest update also adds new features such as Continuous Descent Final Approach paths to the vertical profile, cold-weather corrections for Canadian and U.S. airports, and climb-gradient information to charts.
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Garmin on Wednesday expanded SmartCharts availability to Garmin Pilot Premium users in Canada and Mexico on Garmin Pilot Web and Apple mobile devices. The charting feature, first announced in May 2025, was initially available in the United States and the Bahamas.

SmartCharts allows pilots to select items such as aircraft type, runway and procedure transition to narrow the information displayed on SIDs, STARs and approach charts. The resulting chart shows the routing, fixes and crossing restrictions applicable to the selected procedure, while additional controls provide access to frequencies, briefing information and missed-approach information.

The latest release also adds Continuous Descent Final Approach paths to the vertical profile view and cold-weather corrections for Canadian and U.S. airports. Garmin also added climb-gradient information to approach and departure charts. The changes are available now on Garmin Pilot Web and through Garmin Pilot mobile version 26.8.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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