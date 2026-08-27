Garmin Expands SmartCharts To Canada And Mexico

Garmin on Wednesday expanded SmartCharts availability to Garmin Pilot Premium users in Canada and Mexico on Garmin Pilot Web and Apple mobile devices. The charting feature, first announced in May 2025, was initially available in the United States and the Bahamas.

SmartCharts allows pilots to select items such as aircraft type, runway and procedure transition to narrow the information displayed on SIDs, STARs and approach charts. The resulting chart shows the routing, fixes and crossing restrictions applicable to the selected procedure, while additional controls provide access to frequencies, briefing information and missed-approach information.

The latest release also adds Continuous Descent Final Approach paths to the vertical profile view and cold-weather corrections for Canadian and U.S. airports. Garmin also added climb-gradient information to approach and departure charts. The changes are available now on Garmin Pilot Web and through Garmin Pilot mobile version 26.8.