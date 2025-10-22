Garmin Launches D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 Aviator Smartwatches

Garmin has announced two new aviation-focused smartwatches Wednesday morning, including the D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2. Both models feature AMOLED touchscreen displays, built-in speakers and microphones, and new pilot-oriented functions including avionics data integration, aviation morning reports and voice commands.

The D2 Air X15 includes an LED flashlight and compatibility with Garmin’s PlaneSync system, while Garmin said the D2 Mach 2 adds detailed aviation maps and alerts for weather conditions that exceed pilot-defined minimums.

“Loaded with incredible aviation, fitness and smartwatch features that pilots will love, the new D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 redefine how aviators use their smartwatch,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin’s vice president of aviation sales, marketing, programs and support.

When connected through the Garmin Pilot app, both watches can display flight and navigation data from compatible avionics, as well as crew alerting messages. The devices support voice commands for aviation-specific functions such as “Start Fly activity” and “Show me the METAR,” and allow pilots to make geo-referenced voice memos and send text messages via the Garmin Messenger app.

The D2 Air X15, built around a 45mm case with Gorilla Glass 3, offers up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and features a watch face that changes color to reflect real-time flight conditions. Pilots using PlaneSync-equipped aircraft can view remote status information including fuel, electrical, database and location data directly from the watch.

The D2 Mach 2 expands on these features with detailed aviation mapping that includes terrain shading, airspace boundaries, VORs and user-defined waypoints. The watch can track flight paths with a live breadcrumb trail and send alerts when weather reports exceed configured thresholds for conditions such as crosswind or visibility. Built for continuous wear and rated for recreational diving to 40 meters, the Mach 2 is available in 47mm and 51mm sizes with titanium or DLC-coated bezels. Suggested retail prices for the new Garmin watches, which are the latest update to the company’s aviation-focused product family are $649.99 for the D2 Air X15, $1,349.99 for the D2 Mach 2 (47mm) and $1,499.99 for the 51mm version.