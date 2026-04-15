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Garmin Pilot Adds Airport, FBO Comment Feature

Garmin Pilot now lets users post airport and FBO reviews, including fuel, ramp, and service details.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin has introduced a new user-driven commenting feature in its Garmin Pilot app, enabling pilots to share real-time insights about airports and fixed-base operators (FBOs).
  • This feature aims to provide dynamic, crowd-sourced information on operational details like fuel availability, ramp conditions, and service quality, with integrated moderation.
  • Alongside the new feature, Garmin announced promotional offers, including a "15 for 12" subscription deal for new or returning Garmin Pilot users and a 50% discount for Certified Flight Instructors.
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Garmin introduced a new user-driven commenting feature for its Garmin Pilot app, allowing pilots to share real-time insights about airports and fixed-base operators (FBOs) directly within the platform.

With the update, pilots can leave feedback on fuel availability, ramp conditions, service quality, and other operational details that may not be captured in traditional airport directories. Garmin noted the goal is to provide more dynamic, crowd-sourced information that reflects current conditions—particularly useful for general aviation pilots operating into unfamiliar airports.

The company says the feature includes moderation and quality controls intended to keep comments relevant and operationally useful.

Alongside the new feature, Garmin also announced promotional offers across its aviation product lineup. Customers looking to transition to Garmin Pilot can take advantage of a “15 for 12” promotion, which provides 15 months of a Standard or Premium subscription for the price of 12. The offer is available to new users or those who have not held a subscription for more than 180 days.

Additionally, active Certified Flight Instructors in the U.S. and Canada are eligible for 50 percent discounts on Garmin Pilot subscriptions through the “Right Seat Rewards” program which runs through July 26.

The Airport and FBO Comments feature is available now across Garmin Pilot platforms on iOS, Android, and the web. Garmin says it plans to refine the system based on user feedback.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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