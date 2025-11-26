Garmin Releases Graphical NOTAMs For SmartCharts

Garmin has released an update for its iOS Garmin Pilot app, bolstering its aviation charting solution, SmartCharts, with a graphical NOTAM overlay. The new tool allows pilots to visualize critical airport data, such as surface closures and runway conditions, directly on airport diagrams. The goal is to provide immediate, easy-to-interpret visual information to improve situational awareness during taxi and flight planning.

The overlay uses specific color codes and symbols to depict the status of airport surfaces. Closed runways, taxiways, and ramps are highlighted in red, with closed runways receiving an additional yellow “X” at each end. Conditional closures, subject to specific terms, are highlighted in yellow to prompt pilots to review the associated text. Additionally, time-based runway closures are indicated with a clock icon on the runway label.

Users are able to toggle the NOTAMs overlay on and off at their discretion.

The update also integrates field condition (FICON) codes directly onto runway labels. These codes are colorized based on the lowest number in the NOTAM, allowing pilots to quickly assess runway contaminants or conditions while viewing the airport diagram. This integration aims to streamline the process of checking runway suitability without needing to cross-reference separate text reports extensively.

The update also introduces the “Storm Tops” feature to the mobile app, a tool previously available on the Garmin Pilot Web platform. This feature helps pilots gauge storm intensity to determine the best navigation strategy—whether to fly around, through, or over weather systems. The new SmartCharts capabilities are currently available to Garmin Pilot premium subscribers in the United States and the Bahamas.