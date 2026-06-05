GE Aerospace Completes Hybrid Electric Ground Test

GE Aerospace said this week that it completed a ground test of a fully integrated megawatt-class hybrid electric engine system at its Peebles Test Operation in Ohio. During the test campaign, the system was run through simulated flight phases including taxi, takeoff, climb and cruise.

The system included company-developed motor/generators, power converters, inverters and controllers, along with a CT7 engine, Dowty propellers and Avio Aero gearboxes. BAE Systems supplied the batteries and Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences provided the nacelle.

“Step by step, we’re proving hybrid electric engine technology for next-generation commercial aircraft,” Arjan Hegeman, vice president for future of flight at GE Aerospace, said. “This latest ground test of a complete hybrid electric powertrain positions GE Aerospace to have the technologies ready to meet customer needs for greater durability, efficiency and range in future propulsion systems.”

The company said the electric portion of the powertrain helped turn the propeller and also generated power back to the battery during testing.

The work is part of NASA’s Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project, which awarded GE Aerospace a contract in 2021 to demonstrate hybrid electric technologies for single-aisle aircraft.

GE Aerospace said the latest test follows previous work that included a motor-driven propeller ground test in 2016, altitude testing of a megawatt-class hybrid electric propulsion system in 2022 and a modified high-bypass turbofan test in 2025 under NASA’s Hybrid Thermally Efficient Core project.

The company is also using hybrid electric development work in support of the CFM International RISE technology demonstrator program, which is being developed by GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.