GE Aerospace, Merlin Partner on Autonomy Core Development

GE Aerospace and Merlin announced a collaboration to develop an autonomy core platform designed to bring a new suite of AI-enabled pilot-assist and uncrewed flight capabilities to civil and defense aviation. The announcement came in a joint statement on Sept. 23, with the aim of addressing what the companies say is a growing demand for reduced crew workload and single-pilot operations.

The initiative will first be applied to the U.S. Air Force’s KC-135 Center Console Refresh program, a modernization effort intended to replace aging cockpit components. GE Aerospace and Merlin said the program will serve as an initial step toward autonomy integration, building on Merlin’s existing agreement with Air Force Materiel Command to test uncrewed flight technologies on the KC-135.

Expansion of the teaming effort is expected to extend across refueling, transport and civil applications.

“This represents an important step forward in aviation autonomy,” said Matt Burns, general manager of avionics systems at GE Aerospace.

Merlin CEO Matt George emphasized what he sees as the partnership’s strategic value for national defense.

“Our national security relies heavily on our continued air power dominance, and integrated systems that allow for the use of autonomy-focused solutions are essential to that ongoing strength,” George said.

The companies added that pairing Merlin’s avionics and Datalink solutions with GE Aerospace’s open system architecture is expected to deliver a scalable and certifiable autonomy package suitable for multiple platforms.