New Hybrid Electric Flight Partnership

GE Aerospace and BETA Technologies announced a new partnership to develop a turbogenerator for hybrid electric flight for both defense and civil applications. The agreement, announced last week, includes a $300 million equity investment by GE Aerospace in BETA, subject to regulatory approval. The partnership combines BETA’s experience in electric aircraft design and manufacturing with GE Aerospace’s expertise in turbines, certification and large-scale electrical power systems.

The hybrid solution will integrate GE Aerospace’s CT7 and T700 engines with BETA’s high-performance permanent magnet generator technology. According to GE Aerospace, the system is expected to provide longer range, higher payload and faster speeds compared to aircraft in the same segment.

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said the partnership will bring about new capabilities in the space.

“Partnering with BETA will expand and accelerate hybrid electric technology development, meeting our customers’ needs for differentiated capabilities that provide more range, payload, and optimized engine and aircraft performance,” Culp said.

BETA brings ongoing experience in the Advanced Air Mobility sector through electric flight testing, aircraft designed for all-weather performance and charging infrastructure already deployed across North America.

Founder and CEO Kyle Clark said the collaboration brings together “two teams deeply committed to and guided by aerospace engineering excellence and building the future of flight.”

GE Aerospace has been advancing hybrid electric technologies for more than a decade, including a 2016 ground test of an electric motor-driven propeller and a 2022 high-altitude test of a megawatt-class hybrid electric propulsion system.