Aviation Community Honors Veterans

Across the nation, the aviation community is marking Veterans Day Tuesday with flyovers, ceremonies and special museum events honoring those who have served. From Arizona to Ohio, pilots, veterans and volunteers are finding ways to celebrate despite the ongoing federal government shutdown that has forced the cancellation of several major observances.

As Veterans Day Parades take place across the country, some feature fly-overs. In Maricopa, Arizona, for instance, the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade, which took place over the weekend, filled the skies with a formation of Stearman biplanes from the Arizona Stearman Squadron and a rare PB4Y-2 Privateer, the only airworthy aircraft of its kind. The flyovers accompany a ground procession led by Army veteran Roman Benavente, who is serving as grand marshal.

“Today is about acknowledging the sacrifices of those who served,” Benavente said.

Museums Open Their Hangars

A number of aviation museums are opening their doors to veterans free of charge.

In Oshkosh, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is offering complimentary admission to its Aviation Museum, which houses more than 100 historic aircraft, along with military-focused exhibits such as Huey: The Workhorse of Vietnam and Corsair: Korean War Heroism.

Others, like the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is extending free admission for veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families through the long weekend.

Ceremonies by Air and Sea

On the East Coast, the Intrepid Museum in New York City is hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony aboard the historic aircraft carrier. The event includes remarks from local officials, a wreath-laying tribute in the Hudson River and free admission for veterans. The museum is also livestreaming the ceremony for those unable to attend in person.

Farther south, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans is livestreaming a special performance by the Victory Belles, presenting a salute to veterans. On the West Coast, the Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is holding its annual ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero, California, highlighted by a flyover from the Estrella Warbirds and the presentation of Quilts of Valor to local veterans.

A Flying Tribute to Service

At airshows across the east coast, nonprofit organization Flight of the Flags continues its unique airborne tribute. Founded by retired pilot Brian Safran, the group honors late veterans by allowing their families to bring their funeral flags, which the group brings aboard a restored World War II aircraft such as the North American B–25J Mitchell and TBM Avenger for a flight over the event. During ceremonies at airshows, an honor guard folds the flags as taps plays and the aircraft passes overhead.

Honoring Veterans Amid Shutdown Challenges

While many aviation and community events are going forward, others are being curtailed by the federal government shutdown, now in its sixth week. Ceremonies at national cemeteries in California and Texas are among those canceled due to limited staffing and access restrictions, according to AP reporting. Even so, some local groups are finding alternative ways to honor service members, such as by changing the format of parades or even by using funds that would have gone to parades to instead pay for veterans’ Thanksgiving meals.

For those who served, we wish you the best and hope you feel the respect and appreciation you deserve this Veterans Day.