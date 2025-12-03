GAMA Sees Steady General Aviation Third-Quarter

Global aircraft manufacturers in the general aviation space delivered 768 airplanes and 209 helicopters in the third quarter of 2025, marking steady performance across most segments, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association’s (GAMA) latest shipment report.

Through the first three quarters of the year, total airplane shipments reached 2,201 units, with billings topping $19.3 billion. Helicopter manufacturers recorded 612 shipments year-to-date, supported by $3.14 billion in billings.

Piston aircraft continued to account for the largest share of airplane deliveries, with 427 units shipped in the third quarter and 1,238 year-to-date. Turboprop shipments followed with 141 units in the quarter, while business jet manufacturers delivered 200 jets. Several major producers reported consistent activity, including Cirrus Aircraft, which shipped 205 airplanes in the third quarter for a total of 555 so far this year. Gulfstream recorded 39 business jet deliveries during the quarter, and Textron Aviation reported 162 airplane shipments. Among turboprops, Pilatus delivered 32 PC-12 and PC-24 aircraft in the third quarter, maintaining its position in the segment.

Rotorcraft shipments also held stable, with 164 turbine helicopters delivered in the third quarter. Robinson Helicopter logged 56 units for the period, while Airbus Helicopters reported 76 shipments. Leonardo Helicopters reached 43 deliveries in the quarter, supported by models including the AW139 and AW169.

GAMA noted in its Dec. 2 release that the quarter reflected an overall increase in the value of all general aviation aircraft shipments over the same quarter in 2024. This year’s quarter included increases in shipments over last year’s Q3 results for piston aircraft and business jets, while turboprops, piston helicopters, and turbine helicopters saw slight dips.