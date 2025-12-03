Aviation News

GAMA Sees Steady General Aviation Third-Quarter

Industry logs mixed gains across piston, turboprop and jet segments, GAMA reports.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

General Aviation Sees Steady Third-Quarter Results As Shipments Hold Pace
[Credit: Beverly Regional Airport]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Global general aviation manufacturers reported steady performance in Q3 2025, delivering 768 airplanes and 209 helicopters, contributing to year-to-date billings of over $19.3 billion for airplanes and $3.14 billion for helicopters.
  • Piston aircraft led airplane deliveries with 427 units in Q3, followed by business jets (200) and turboprops (141), while rotorcraft shipments remained stable, primarily driven by 164 turbine helicopters.
  • The overall value of general aviation aircraft shipments increased compared to Q3 2024, with growth in piston aircraft and business jet deliveries, despite slight dips in other segments like turboprops and helicopters.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Global aircraft manufacturers in the general aviation space delivered 768 airplanes and 209 helicopters in the third quarter of 2025, marking steady performance across most segments, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association’s (GAMA) latest shipment report.

Through the first three quarters of the year, total airplane shipments reached 2,201 units, with billings topping $19.3 billion. Helicopter manufacturers recorded 612 shipments year-to-date, supported by $3.14 billion in billings.

Piston aircraft continued to account for the largest share of airplane deliveries, with 427 units shipped in the third quarter and 1,238 year-to-date. Turboprop shipments followed with 141 units in the quarter, while business jet manufacturers delivered 200 jets. Several major producers reported consistent activity, including Cirrus Aircraft, which shipped 205 airplanes in the third quarter for a total of 555 so far this year. Gulfstream recorded 39 business jet deliveries during the quarter, and Textron Aviation reported 162 airplane shipments. Among turboprops, Pilatus delivered 32 PC-12 and PC-24 aircraft in the third quarter, maintaining its position in the segment.

Rotorcraft shipments also held stable, with 164 turbine helicopters delivered in the third quarter. Robinson Helicopter logged 56 units for the period, while Airbus Helicopters reported 76 shipments. Leonardo Helicopters reached 43 deliveries in the quarter, supported by models including the AW139 and AW169.

GAMA noted in its Dec. 2 release that the quarter reflected an overall increase in the value of all general aviation aircraft shipments over the same quarter in 2024. This year’s quarter included increases in shipments over last year’s Q3 results for piston aircraft and business jets, while turboprops, piston helicopters, and turbine helicopters saw slight dips.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. I did my share! Epoc E1000 … its a helluva ride

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE