Germany’s Next-Gen Surveillance Plane Touches Down

PEGASUS program reaches new phase with aircraft arrival in Germany.

[Credit: Bombardier Defense]
Key Takeaways:

  • The first modified Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft for Germany’s PEGASUS (Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System) program has arrived in Hamburg, transitioning the project to mission system integration and certification.
  • Led by HENSOLDT in partnership with Lufthansa Technik Defense and Bombardier Defense, PEGASUS will provide the German Armed Forces with a crewed, bizjet-based airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) capability.
  • This system, featuring HENSOLDT's Kalaetron Integral SIGINT suite, is designed for high-altitude, long-range surveillance of electromagnetic emissions, replacing previous long-endurance SIGINT platform efforts.
The first aircraft for Germany’s PEGASUS (Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System) program arrived in the country last week, marking a key transition from development to integration and certification. The modified Bombardier Global 6000 completed a transatlantic flight from Bombardier Defense’s facility in Wichita, Kansas, and landed at Lufthansa Technik’s headquarters in Hamburg. According to HENSOLDT, a Germany-based defense electronics company that specializes in sensors and electronic warfare systems, the milestone shifts the program from platform design and initial flight testing in the United States to mission system integration activities in Germany.

Led by HENSOLDT, with Lufthansa Technik Defense and Bombardier Defense as partners, PEGASUS will provide the German Armed Forces with a crewed, bizjet-based airborne signals intelligence capability. The surveillance plane is one of three Global 6000s being modified for the mission, which centers on HENSOLDT’s Kalaetron Integral SIGINT suite. Integration of the sensors, mission cabin and additional military and communications systems will take place in Hamburg, where Lufthansa Technik Defense will also manage both civil and military certification

“With the arrival of the first aircraft in Hamburg, we are entering the crucial phase of system integration and qualification,” Jürgen Halder, vice president of airborne SIGINT at HENSOLDT, said.

PEGASUS is intended to replace earlier German efforts to field a long-endurance airborne SIGINT platform following the cancellation of the Euro Hawk program more than a decade ago. The Global 6000-based solution is designed to operate at high altitude and long range, supporting wide-area collection of electromagnetic emissions while remaining outside contested airspace. 

Bombardier Defense said the arrival is an example of the growing role of business jet platforms in special mission applications. 

“We are proud to collaborate with HENSOLDT and Lufthansa Technik to help bring this next-generation signals intelligence aircraft to the German Armed Forces,” Steve Patrick, vice president of Bombardier Defense, said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

