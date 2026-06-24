Aviation Groups Oppose GI Bill Flight Training Cap

A coalition of aviation organizations is urging House leadership to reject H.R. 5634, warning that the proposed limits on GI Bill flight training benefits would restrict veterans’ access to aviation careers and worsen what they describe as an already strained pilot pipeline.

In a June 22 joint letter sent to Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, the groups said they “strongly oppose” the Veterans Flight Training Responsibility Act of 2026 due to provisions that would cap Post-9/11 GI Bill payments for flight training at $119,684.

The coalition argued that the proposed cap would fall short of the actual cost of civilian flight training for most veterans, potentially forcing some to discontinue training or take on significant personal debt to complete pilot programs.

“Aviation is a vital industry, supporting over four percent of the U.S. GDP and providing more than 9.4 million jobs,” the letter stated. “The aviation sector is in dire need of qualified pilots, and veterans are among the best candidates to fill this demand.”

Signatories include major industry groups such as the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Airlines for America, Experimental Aircraft Association, National Business Aviation Association, Regional Airline Association, and Vertical Aviation International, along with several other aviation and public safety associations.

The coalition also raised concerns that the bill would apply a specific statutory cap to flight training benefits that does not exist for other GI Bill educational pathways.

The letter emphasizes that aviation careers supported by flight training include commercial airline pilots, helicopter EMS crews, air ambulance operators, and other roles the industry considers critical to public safety and economic activity.

The coalition said it remains willing to work with Congress on solutions that preserve veterans’ access to aviation while addressing concerns about program oversight and costs.