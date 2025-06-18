Graham Nominated Again For NTSB Position

Michael Graham has received a nomination to serve another five-year term on the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Graham began service with the board in 2018. The appointment followed up on a 20-year career at Textron Aviation, culminating with assuming the role of director of flight operations safety, security, and standardization in 2012. Prior to joining Textron, Graham flew A-7s and F/A-18s for the U.S. Navy. He has logged more than 10,000 hours over the years.

In a 2021 interview published by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) magazine, Graham said, “Safety is no longer simply reacting to incidents or accidents, but is about bringing safety-conscious behavior to the forefront of an organization – every day, every task.”

NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen endorsed the nomination, saying, “We are pleased that Mike Graham has been nominated to continue his outstanding service at the NTSB. He is a steadfast professional and a tireless advocate for safety, and his leadership is critically needed in this moment, when the industry is more focused than ever on the safety of flight.”